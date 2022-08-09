Adshares (ADS) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $103.09 million and $1.73 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00015027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,177 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

