Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 703,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

