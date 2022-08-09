Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.9 %

AMD traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 1,198,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

