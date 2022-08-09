Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,104.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,069,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 588,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

