Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 474,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

