Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,151. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.00% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
