Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/9/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,151. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.00% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

