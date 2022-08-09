Aergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.03 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

