Aeron Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,228.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1,228.00 and approximately $98,692.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

