AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. AerSale had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AerSale Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. AerSale has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Get AerSale alerts:

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 55.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.