Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

AGTI stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

