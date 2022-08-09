AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Hits $0.0713 on Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $924,614.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.