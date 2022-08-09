Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 197.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

