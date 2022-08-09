Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of AKYA opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

