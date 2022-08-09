Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,204 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

