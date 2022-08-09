Albion Financial Group UT Has $601,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

