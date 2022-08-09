Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.38 and a 200-day moving average of $331.02.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

