Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

