Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,650,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

