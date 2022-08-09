Alphr finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,065.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,837.90 and approximately $21,065.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
