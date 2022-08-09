Alstom (ALO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/20/2022 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($44.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2022 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2022 – Alstom was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/19/2022 – Alstom was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2022 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($44.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2022 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Alstom was given a new €19.00 ($19.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/4/2022 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALO traded up €0.29 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching €24.04 ($24.53). 767,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.53. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

