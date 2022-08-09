Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.01 million. Alteryx also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,435. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

