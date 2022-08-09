Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %
Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.