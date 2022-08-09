Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.00. 22,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

