Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 3.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,742. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

