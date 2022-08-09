Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,265. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

