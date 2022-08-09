Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 283 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. 2,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.