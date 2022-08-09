Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,680. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.