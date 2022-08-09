American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.
NYSE:AXL opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,319,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 146,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
