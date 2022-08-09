American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 28,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $295.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $154.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

