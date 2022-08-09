AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $115.14. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,872. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

