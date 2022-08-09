AMO Coin Hits One Day Volume of $568,407.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $568,407.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063752 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

