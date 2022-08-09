AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $630,201.20 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $630,201.20 and approximately $1,553.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

