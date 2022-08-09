Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Achieves $83.11 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $83.11 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.43 or 0.00023812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
