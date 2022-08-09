Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 211,194 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises 2.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.