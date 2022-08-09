Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.49. The firm has a market cap of $507.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

