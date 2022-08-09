Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.35. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $141.65.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
