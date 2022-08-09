Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,429. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

