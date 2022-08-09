Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,763.00.

Relx stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,259. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

