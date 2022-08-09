Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,064 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

