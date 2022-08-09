Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 6,527.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.00) to GBX 1,685 ($20.36) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

PUK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

