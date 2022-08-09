Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $153.46. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,195. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

