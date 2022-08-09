Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.47. Amyris shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 376,398 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Amyris Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

