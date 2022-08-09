Analysts’ Downgrades for August 9th (AMH, ASGN, BCOR, BURL, CVGI, ERO, HE, IAC, III, JBLU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 9th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $141.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$0.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.40.

