Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $4.54

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Point Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.