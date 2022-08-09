Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 9th (BGNE, BHP, BOY, GPH, GRG, HAT, HL, HR, IMI, LBG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 9th:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $296.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Crestchic (LON:LOAD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on the stock.

