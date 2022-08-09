Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 6.5%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

