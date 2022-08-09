Apollon Limassol Price Tops $1.24 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $408,050.14 and $173,708.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00119236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00268795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.