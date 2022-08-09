ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $106.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. 2,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

