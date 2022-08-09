Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACGL. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

