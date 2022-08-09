ArdCoin Price Up 17.8% This Week (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $10,970.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

